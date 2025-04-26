Carter’s Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Mixed Outlook

Carter’s Inc ((CRI)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Carter’s Inc. Earnings Call Reveals Mixed Sentiment Amid Challenges

The recent earnings call for Carter’s Inc. painted a picture of mixed sentiment, with positive developments in the U.S. retail sector and the baby category being overshadowed by overall sales declines and uncertainties related to tariffs. While the company demonstrated strong cost management, the suspension of forward guidance highlights the challenges that lie ahead.

Positive U.S. Retail Momentum

Sales and earnings in the U.S. retail sector met Carter’s expectations for the quarter. Notably, April month-to-date comparable sales were up about 13%, and the combined March-April period saw a 4% increase. This momentum in the U.S. retail market is a positive indicator for the company.

Strong Baby Category Performance

The baby category continued to perform well, achieving a 4% increase in comparable sales during the first quarter. This segment’s sustained momentum is a bright spot for Carter’s, reflecting strong consumer demand in this area.

Effective Cost Management

Carter’s demonstrated effective cost management, with SG&A expenses down 2% from the previous year. Cost reductions in several areas helped offset investments in new stores and retail technology, showcasing the company’s ability to manage expenses efficiently.

Solid Balance Sheet

The company ended the quarter with over $1 billion in total liquidity and $300 million in cash on hand. This strong balance sheet provides Carter’s with financial flexibility to navigate current challenges.

Overall Sales Decline

Carter’s reported a 5% decline in net sales for the first quarter, totaling $630 million. This decline was consistent across all business segments, highlighting the broader challenges facing the company.

Reduced Operating Income

Operating income fell to $35 million from $55 million the previous year, primarily due to lower sales and pricing investments. This reduction underscores the impact of declining sales on the company’s profitability.

Uncertainty Due to Tariffs

Proposed tariffs pose a significant risk to Carter’s, potentially increasing product costs and affecting sourcing countries. This uncertainty could lead to future pricing and supply chain adjustments, adding complexity to the company’s operations.

Suspension of Forward Guidance

Carter’s decision to suspend forward guidance reflects the uncertainties surrounding tariff impacts and the transition in leadership. This move underscores the challenges the company faces in providing accurate forecasts amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Carter’s announced the suspension of forward-looking guidance due to uncertainties related to tariffs and leadership changes. Despite a 5% decline in first-quarter net sales and a reduction in operating income, the company expressed optimism about its long-term prospects and commitment to returning to growth.

In summary, Carter’s Inc. earnings call highlighted a mixed outlook, with positive trends in certain areas countered by broader challenges. The company’s strong cost management and solid balance sheet provide a foundation for navigating uncertainties, but the suspension of forward guidance signals caution as Carter’s adapts to evolving market conditions.

