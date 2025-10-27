Carter’s Announces Organizational Restructuring Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Carter’s ( (CRI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 16, 2025, Carter’s, Inc. announced an organizational restructuring plan to optimize its cost structure and enhance future profitability, with expected charges of $10.1 million to $11.1 million, primarily related to severance and termination benefits. The plan includes closing low-margin retail stores and refining product choices, aiming to generate significant savings and improve the company’s financial performance, despite challenges such as elevated product costs and higher tariffs impacting profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRI) stock is a Sell with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Carter’s stock, see the CRI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CRI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRI is a Neutral.

Carter’s overall stock score is driven by a solid valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it attractive for value and income investors. However, financial performance and earnings call insights highlight challenges in revenue growth, profitability, and external pressures such as tariffs, which weigh on the score. Technical analysis suggests a neutral to slightly positive trend, providing some support to the stock’s outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on CRI stock, click here.

More about Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. is North America’s largest and most enduring apparel company exclusively for babies and young children, known for its multi-channel business model that ensures unparalleled availability and consumer trust built over its 160-year legacy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,327,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.18B

For a thorough assessment of CRI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue