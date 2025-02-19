Carta Holdings Reports Improved Financial Results for 2024

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Carta Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:3688) ) has shared an announcement.

Carta Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, showing a slight increase in net sales and significant improvements in operating and ordinary income compared to the previous year. The company anticipates continued growth in the upcoming fiscal year with projected increases in net sales, operating income, and dividends, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Carta Holdings, Inc.

CARTA HOLDINGS, Inc. operates within the financial sector, offering various financial services and solutions. The company is focused on maintaining its market presence and improving its financial performance, as indicated by its strategic financial planning and operations.

YTD Price Performance: 7.82%

Average Trading Volume: 28,891

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen38B

