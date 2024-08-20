Carta Holdings Announces Robust Mid-Year Financials

Carta Holdings, Inc. (JP:3688) has released an update.

Carta Holdings, Inc. reports a significant turnaround in its FY 2024 first six months with net sales of 11,778 million yen, a modest decline from the previous year, but a substantial increase in operating income to 1,118 million yen. The company’s net income rebounded to 966 million yen compared to a loss in FY 2023, with a forecast for continued growth in the full year. Shareholders’ equity ratio improved to 55%, and dividends remained stable at 27.00 yen per share.

