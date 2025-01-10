CARsgen Therapeutics Announces Change of Hong Kong Business Address and Board Meeting Date

Stay Ahead of the Market:
An update from CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2171) ) is now available.
CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its Hong Kong principal business address, effective January 10, 2025. Additionally, the company has scheduled a board meeting for March 18, 2025, to review and approve the annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. This change signifies a strategic relocation that may impact operations positively and reflects the company’s ongoing corporate governance practices.
More about CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd.
CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative CAR-T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates primarily in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing advanced treatments for oncology patients.
YTD Price Performance: -1.09%
Average Trading Volume: 14,103,577
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$5.21B
