CARsgen Therapeutics Announces Change of Hong Kong Business Address and Board Meeting Date

An update from CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2171) ) is now available.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its Hong Kong principal business address, effective January 10, 2025. Additionally, the company has scheduled a board meeting for March 18, 2025, to review and approve the annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. This change signifies a strategic relocation that may impact operations positively and reflects the company’s ongoing corporate governance practices.

More about CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative CAR-T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates primarily in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing advanced treatments for oncology patients.

YTD Price Performance: -1.09%

Average Trading Volume: 14,103,577

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.21B

