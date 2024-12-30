CARsgen Reports Positive Trial Results for Cancer Therapy

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. (HK:2171) has released an update.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. announced promising results from a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for their CAR T-cell therapy, satricabtagene autoleucel, in treating advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers. The study demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival, positioning satri-cel as a potential first-in-class treatment. With this advancement, CARsgen continues to enhance its reputation in innovative cancer therapies, focusing on solid tumors.

