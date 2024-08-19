CARsgen Advances Pivotal Cancer Treatment Trial

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. (HK:2171) has released an update.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. has announced the successful completion of patient enrollment for its confirmatory Phase II clinical trial in China, evaluating the efficacy and safety of their innovative CAR T-cell product candidate, satri-cel, for advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers. The trial is a significant step in addressing unmet medical needs for patients who have not responded to at least two prior therapies. Satri-cel has shown promise as a potential first-in-class treatment targeting Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors, and the company aims to be a global leader in differentiated cell therapies for cancer.

