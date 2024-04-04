Carsales Director Adjusts Stake in Company

Carsales.Com Limited (AU:CAR) has released an update.

Walter James Pisciotta, a director at Carsales.Com Limited, has altered his indirect shareholding in the company, resulting in the disposal of 110,915 ordinary shares valued at approximately $3.97 million. The shares were held indirectly through Clear-Way Investments Pty Ltd on trust for the James Family Trust, with Pisciotta as a beneficiary and controller of the trustee company. Post-transaction, Pisciotta’s indirect holdings have decreased to 4,225,172 ordinary shares held via Macquarie Bank and remained at 4,500,000 ordinary shares held via ANZ.

