Carry Wealth Holdings Limited Faces Ownership Restructuring Amid Loan Default

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited ( (HK:0643) ) just unveiled an update.

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited is involved in a significant transaction involving a Sale and Purchase Agreement and a conditional mandatory general cash offer. The transaction is led by Mr. Tsang Chun Ho Anthony and Zephyrus Capital Limited, with Quam Securities Limited acting as the offer agent. The agreement includes a loan arrangement where Mr. Tsang provided a loan of HK$40,000,000 to the Vendor, secured by a Share Mortgage over Mars Worldwide’s entire issued share capital. The loan has matured, and the Vendor has defaulted, leading to the enforcement of the Share Mortgage. This enforcement, along with the execution of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, triggers a mandatory general cash offer under the Takeovers Code. Mr. Tsang and the Purchaser have agreed to act in concert to make the offer for all the shares tendered by independent shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s ownership structure and market positioning.

More about Carry Wealth Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 8,145,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$575.9M

