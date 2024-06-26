Carr’s Group Notifies Stake Change by FMR LLC

Carr’s Group plc (GB:CARR) has released an update.

Carr’s Group PLC has been notified of a significant change in share ownership, with FMR LLC reaching a voting rights threshold on June 24, 2024. The total voting rights now stand at just over 10%, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous notification. This move represents a strategic adjustment by the Boston-based company in its financial instruments related to Carr’s Group.

For further insights into GB:CARR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.