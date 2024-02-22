Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Quarterly Dividend

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) has released an update.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on April 5, 2024, to shareholders on record by March 11, 2024. The company’s forward-looking statements indicate its expectations for future events, advising investors of potential risks and uncertainties that could impact actual outcomes. These statements, which reflect management’s current views, are typically identified by terms like “believes,” “expects,” and “anticipates,” and are cautioned to not be overly relied upon.

