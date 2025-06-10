Carrianna Group Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results Approval

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:0126) ) has provided an update.

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for June 27, 2025, to approve the audited annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact stakeholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

More about Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited operates in the industry of diversified investments, focusing primarily on the hospitality and real estate sectors. The company is known for its involvement in hotel operations, restaurant management, and property development, with a market focus on Hong Kong and mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 433,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$204.3M

