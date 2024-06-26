Carrianna Group Reports Increased Annual Loss

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:0126) has released an update.

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited reported a consolidated loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, with the loss increasing compared to the previous year. Revenue decreased while costs of sales, finance costs, and share of losses of associates went up, contributing to a net loss for owners of the parent and non-controlling interests. The basic and diluted loss per share also saw a rise from the last fiscal year.

