Carrefour Releases 2024 Universal Registration Document

The latest update is out from Carrefour ( (FR:CA) ).

Carrefour has filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document, which includes the annual financial report, corporate governance details, and sustainability certifications. This document highlights Carrefour’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially strengthening its market position and reassuring stakeholders about its governance and sustainability practices.

More about Carrefour

Carrefour is a leading global retail company, primarily operating in the hypermarket and supermarket sectors. It offers a wide range of products including groceries, electronics, clothing, and household goods, with a strong focus on sustainability and corporate governance.

YTD Price Performance: -4.20%

Average Trading Volume: 734,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €8.76B

For an in-depth examination of CA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue