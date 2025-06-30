Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited Enhances Board Governance with Nomination Committee

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited ( (HK:0837) ) has issued an update.

Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited has established a Nomination Committee to oversee the composition of its Board of Directors, ensuring that qualified and competent individuals are appointed. The committee is tasked with developing and implementing corporate governance principles and policies, with meetings held at least twice a year to consider director appointments and re-appointments.

