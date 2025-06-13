CarParts.com Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CarParts.com Inc ( (PRTS) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 13, 2025, CarParts.com, Inc. received a notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the Bid Price Rule, as its stock price was below $1 for 30 consecutive business days. The company has until December 10, 2025, to rectify this by ensuring its stock price closes at $1 or more for ten consecutive days. Failure to comply may lead to delisting, though an additional compliance period could be sought. Additionally, CarParts.com held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where key proposals, including the election of directors and ratification of auditors, were approved.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRTS is a Neutral.

CarParts.com Inc’s overall score of 52 reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and profitability. While the balance sheet is strong with no debt, the company’s ongoing losses and negative cash flow are major concerns. Technical indicators suggest short-term stability but longer-term risks. Positive strategic initiatives provide some optimism for recovery, but valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about CarParts.com Inc

CarParts.com, Inc. operates in the automotive parts industry, providing a wide range of car parts and accessories primarily through online platforms. The company focuses on delivering quality automotive products to consumers, leveraging e-commerce to reach a broad market.

Average Trading Volume: 559,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $50.93M

