Carolina Rush Discloses Promising Drill Outcomes

Pancontinental Gold (TSE:RUSH) has released an update.

Carolina Rush Corporation has announced encouraging drill results from the ongoing 3,000-meter drill program at the historic Brewer Gold Mine, revealing the extension of the Tanyard Breccia Zone with notable intersections of gold and copper. The recent drilling has confirmed broad zones of mineralization, including a 19-meter section with 1.93 g/t gold and 0.35% copper. These findings support the potential of a significant mineralized system at the site, with more results anticipated.

