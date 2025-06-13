Carnival Secures $4.5 Billion Credit Facility

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Carnival ( (CCL) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 13, 2025, Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc announced the successful arrangement of a new $4.5 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility, replacing the existing facility of Carnival Holdings (Bermuda) II Limited. This new agreement, which matures in 2030, includes an accordion feature for up to $1.0 billion of additional commitments and is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity, aiding in debt reduction efforts. The facility is unsecured and guaranteed by the same subsidiaries that guarantee the company’s senior secured term loan facilities, reflecting confidence in Carnival’s continued performance and strong banking relationships.

Carnival’s overall stock score reflects strong financial recovery and positive earnings outlook, bolstered by successful refinancing and technical momentum. High leverage and macroeconomic uncertainties are key risks.

More about Carnival

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and one of the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines including AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Average Trading Volume: 24,749,374

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.03B

