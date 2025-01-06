Carnival plc Announces Updated Voting Rights and Capital Information

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Carnival ( (GB:CCL) ) has issued an update.

Carnival plc has announced that as of December 31, 2024, it has 217,401,886 issued ordinary shares, with 29,718,429 held in Treasury. Of the 187,683,457 issued and outstanding shares, certain shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and Carnival Corporation do not have voting rights. Consequently, the total number of voting rights is 144,807,185. This figure is relevant for shareholders and others to calculate their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

More about Carnival

YTD Price Performance: -2.57%

Average Trading Volume: 727,071

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £24.62B

See more data about CCL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.