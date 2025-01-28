Carnival Corporation Initiates $2 Billion Notes Offering to Optimize Debt Structure

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Carnival ( (GB:CCL) ) is now available.

Carnival Corporation & plc announced a financial maneuver to redeem its existing $2.03 billion Senior Priority Notes by launching a new $2.0 billion senior unsecured notes offering. This strategic move aims to reduce interest expenses, simplify the capital structure, and manage future debt maturities, potentially leading to enhanced financial stability and market positioning for the company. The new notes, expected to mature in 2033, will be offered to qualified institutional buyers, and the redemption is contingent upon the successful closing of this notes offering.

More about Carnival

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines including AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

YTD Price Performance: 1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 633,305

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £25.54B

For detailed information about CCL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.