Carnavale Resources Kicks Off Drilling at Kookynie

Carnavale Resources Limited has commenced an extensive drilling program at the Swiftsure deposit within the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming to explore high-grade gold zones. The program, which includes both reverse circulation and diamond drilling, seeks to expand the resource base by exploring new prospects such as Valiant and Tiptoe. A recent Scoping Study highlighted the project’s strong financial prospects, with a pre-tax NPV of approximately A$91 million and an IRR of 192%.

