Carnavale Resources Clears All Resolutions at AGM

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, including a special resolution for a 10% placement facility. The overwhelming support from shareholders reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management. This development may attract attention from investors keen on market maneuvers and growth prospects.

