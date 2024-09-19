Carnaby Resources Upholds Corporate Governance

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Limited has fully complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations, as reflected in their latest corporate governance statement. The comprehensive statement, which is current as of 19 September 2024 and approved by the board, can be accessed on the company’s website. This adherence to governance standards is intended to solidify trust with shareholders and ensure management accountability.

