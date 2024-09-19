Carnaby Resources Unveils 2024 Annual Report

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Limited, a resource-focused company with a presence on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ASX Code CNB, has released its Annual Report for June 2024. The report encompasses key corporate information including their leadership team, with Peter Bowler as Chairman and Rob Watkins as Managing Director, and highlights the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland. Contact details and stock exchange listings are also provided for shareholders and potential investors.

