Carnaby Resources Strikes High-Grade Copper and Gold

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has reported high-grade copper and gold assay results from initial drilling at their new Mohawk discovery within the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland. The results have exceeded previous portable XRF readings, with one drill hole revealing 21 meters at 2.0% copper and 0.6g/t gold, including a higher-grade section. The company’s continued drilling aims to further explore the extent of the mineralization in this promising new zone.

