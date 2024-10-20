Carnaby Resources Finds Promising VTEM Conductors

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has unveiled promising results from its latest VTEM survey at the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland. The survey identified multiple strong, undrilled conductors associated with high-grade copper mineralization, presenting significant opportunities for future exploration. With a successful track record in locating mineralization, the company is poised to pursue these new targets aggressively.

