Carlyle Group Extends Credit Agreement to 2030

Carlyle Group ( (CG) ) just unveiled an update.

On May 29, 2025, The Carlyle Group Inc. announced the entry into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, maintaining its revolving credit facility at $1.0 billion with the option to increase it by $250 million. The maturity date was extended to May 29, 2030, and the agreement includes various financial covenants and potential default events. Additionally, on the same day, Carlyle held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where shareholders voted on three proposals, including the election of eight directors, ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the accounting firm, and approval of executive compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (CG) stock is a Sell with a $45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Carlyle Group stock, see the CG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CG is a Outperform.

Carlyle Group’s stock is rated positively due to strong financial recovery, robust cash flow, and attractive valuation. The earnings call provided a favorable outlook with strategic growth plans. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to current downward trends.

More about Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc. operates in the financial industry, primarily focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of financial services, including investment banking, financial advisory, and lending, catering to a diverse clientele that includes investment funds and portfolio companies.

Average Trading Volume: 3,492,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.57B

