Carly Holdings Records Strong Quarterly Growth

Carly Holdings Limited reports a notable 69% surge in subscription revenue and a 48% rise in customer receipts for the June 2024 quarter, marking significant year-over-year and sequential growth. The company also strategically reduced its net cash used in operating activities by 7%, while expanding its total fleet size by 68% compared to the previous year, predominantly due to the growth of asset-light vehicle subscriptions. Additionally, Carly Holdings launched CarlyNow across various dealerships, enhancing their in-dealer subscription tool offerings.

