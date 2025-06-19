Carly Holdings Announces Leadership Changes Amid Strategic Shift

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Carly Holdings Limited ( (AU:CL8) ).

Carly Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Christopher Noone from its Board of Directors and Mr. Michael Mobilia as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Noone played a crucial role in the strategic development and growth of the company, including the merger of the Carly Car Subscription business with Carbar Holdings Pty Ltd. The company is now focusing on identifying new opportunities to create shareholder value following the disposal of its car subscription business.

Current Market Cap: A$3.49M

