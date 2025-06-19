Carly Holdings Announces Director Resignation

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Carly Holdings Limited ( (AU:CL8) ) has issued an update.

Carly Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Christopher Noone from its board of directors, effective June 18, 2025. The notice details Noone’s interests in securities held through Noone Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the C and K Noone Family Trust, which includes shares and various options. This change in directorship may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests, given Noone’s significant holdings and influence.

More about Carly Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.49M

For an in-depth examination of CL8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.