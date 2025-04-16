Carly Holdings Announces AGM Results and Strategic Sale Update

The latest update is out from Carly Holdings Limited ( (AU:CL8) ).

Carly Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the sale of its operating entities. The binding sale agreement is expected to be finalized by April 30, 2025, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic direction. This move could impact Carly’s market positioning and stakeholder interests as it continues to focus on its core car subscription services.

Carly Holdings Limited is an Australian company that leads the car subscription industry in Australia and New Zealand, supporting the transition to electric vehicles. Launched in 2019, it offers a flexible alternative to buying or financing a vehicle, with insurance, registration, and servicing included in a monthly payment. Significant shareholders include SG Fleet, Turners Automotive, RACV, and Hyundai.

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.49M

