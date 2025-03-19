Carlton Precious Unveils High-Grade Assay Results at Esquilache Project

An announcement from Nubian Resources ( (TSE:CPI) ) is now available.

Carlton Precious Inc. has announced high-grade assay results from its surface channel sampling program at the Esquilache Project in southern Peru, revealing significant gold, silver, lead, and manganese values. These results, particularly from the Mamacocha and Creston Zones, underscore the project’s potential and support the company’s plans to advance the permitting process for a drill program in 2025. The findings enhance Carlton’s positioning in the silver mining sector and could have positive implications for stakeholders as the company seeks to expand and deepen its exploration efforts.

Carlton Precious Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of precious metal resources. The company primarily targets silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, with a significant market focus on advanced-stage silver projects in southern Peru.

