Carlsberg Contemplates Britvic Acquisition Move

Carlsberg AS (GB:0AI4) has released an update.

Carlsberg Group is in talks to acquire Britvic plc, having already secured a waiver from PepsiCo to proceed with the potential deal, which has the recommendation of Britvic’s board. While Carlsberg is considering its position, there is no certainty that an offer will be made. The company must declare its intentions by 19 July 2024, as per the rules of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

