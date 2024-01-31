Carlisle Companies Sells Interconnect Tech to Amphenol

Carlisle Companies (CSL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated agreed to sell its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies business to Amphenol Corporation for $2.025 billion, subject to adjustments. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, contingent on regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The Stock Purchase Agreement includes standard provisions and disclaimers regarding its use for informational purposes and the forward-looking nature of statements made in the report, with actual results potentially differing due to various factors.

