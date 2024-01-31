Carlisle Companies Approves Executive Transaction Bonus

Carlisle Companies (CSL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a Letter Agreement that makes Mr. John E. Berlin eligible for a transaction bonus of $6,183,225, contingent upon the successful closing of the transaction and his continued employment with the Acquired Business until the closing date without any intention to resign. The details of the Letter Agreement are fully outlined in the document filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company’s Current Report.

