Carisma Therapeutics Appoints Interim VP of Finance

Carisma Therapeutics ( (CARM) ) has issued an announcement.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a master services agreement with Danforth Global, Inc. and Danforth Advisors, LLC to receive finance and accounting services from Natalie McAndrew, who will serve as the interim Vice President of Finance and principal financial officer. This strategic appointment is expected to bolster the company’s financial management capabilities, enhancing its operational efficiency and potentially impacting its industry standing positively.

More about Carisma Therapeutics

YTD Price Performance: -86.38%

Average Trading Volume: 222,366

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.66M

