Carindale Trust Welcomes New Director Craig Mitchell

Carindale Property Trust (AU:CDP) has released an update.

Carindale Property Trust has announced the appointment of Craig Mitchell as a non-executive Director, effective 14 October 2024. With over 25 years of experience in the property industry and leadership roles at companies like Grocon and Dexus, Mitchell brings a wealth of knowledge to the Board. He will continue his current role as Global CEO of Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT until mid-2025 and will stand for election at the Scentre Group’s 2025 AGM.

