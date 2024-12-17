Cariboo Rose Resources Closes $477,000 Private Placement

Cariboo Rose Resources (TSE:CRB) has released an update.

Cariboo Rose Resources has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $477,000 to fund its Lightning Strike exploration project in British Columbia and for working capital. The placement involved the issuance of units and flow-through shares, with securities subject to a hold period until April 2025. The Lightning Strike Project, known for its promising gold-silver deposits, is one of several projects owned by the company in British Columbia.

