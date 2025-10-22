Cariboo Rose Resources Begins Drilling at Lightning Strike Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Cariboo Rose Resources ( (TSE:CRB) ) is now available.

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. has commenced diamond drilling at its Lightning Strike Gold-Silver Property in British Columbia, aiming to explore and expand its gold-silver mineralization potential. This project, which covers 4,193 hectares, is significant due to its unusual shale-hosted gold and silver deposits, offering a promising model for large-scale gold systems and enhancing the company’s exploration portfolio.

More about Cariboo Rose Resources

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. is a company engaged in the exploration of mineral projects, primarily focusing on gold and silver. It operates in the mining industry and holds seven mineral projects in British Columbia, including the Lightning Strike Gold-Silver Property.

Average Trading Volume: 116,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.19M

