Cargojet Secures $250 Million Through Successful Note Offering

The latest announcement is out from Cargojet ( (TSE:CJT) ).

Cargojet Inc. has successfully closed a $250 million offering of 4.599% senior unsecured notes due 2030, which will be used to redeem existing debt, repay credit facilities, and for general corporate purposes. This move reflects Cargojet’s strategic financial management, enhancing its credit structure by transitioning to unsecured obligations and modifying covenants to align with an investment-grade credit rating, potentially impacting its operational flexibility and cost of capital.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CJT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CJT is a Outperform.

Cargojet’s strong revenue growth and operational efficiency are key strengths. The positive earnings call and undervaluation support the stock’s potential. However, increasing leverage and negative free cash flow are notable risks.

More about Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada’s leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services, offering dedicated, ACMI, and international charter services across North America. The company operates a network with its own fleet of 41 cargo aircraft, transporting over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly.

YTD Price Performance: -12.72%

Average Trading Volume: 84,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.45B

