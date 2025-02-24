CARGO Therapeutics Highlights Progress in CAR T Therapy

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest update is out from CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. ( (CRGX) ).

On February 24, 2025, CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. released a corporate presentation aimed at investors and analysts, highlighting the progress and potential of its clinical and preclinical programs. The presentation discussed the company’s strategic plans, including the advancement of CRG-023, a tri-cistronic CAR T therapy, and improvements in manufacturing processes. CARGO’s strong management team and cash reserves are expected to support its operations through 2028, positioning the company for potential partnerships and advancements in cell therapy.

More about CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative cell therapy products for treating B-cell malignancies. The company specializes in CAR T-cell therapies, including its advanced tri-cistronic CAR T product, CRG-023, which targets CD19, CD20, and CD22 antigens.

YTD Price Performance: -74.95%

Average Trading Volume: 919,648

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $173.5M

Find detailed analytics on CRGX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.