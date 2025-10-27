CareTrust REIT Expands Board with New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CareTrust REIT ( (CTRE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, CareTrust REIT‘s Board of Directors expanded from five to six members, appointing Gregory K. Stapley as a director effective January 1, 2026. Stapley, a former President and CEO of CareTrust, brings extensive leadership and expertise in the healthcare real estate sector, which is expected to benefit the company’s growth strategy. Additionally, the Board approved amendments to the company’s bylaws to align with SEC universal proxy rules and update nomination procedures, enhancing governance and operational efficiency.

More about CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing, senior housing, and other healthcare-related properties. The company operates a portfolio of long-term net-leased properties across the United States and United Kingdom, pursuing growth opportunities both domestically and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,415,982

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.85B

