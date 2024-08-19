Careteq Ltd. Acquires Full Stake in EHS

Careteq Ltd. (AU:CTQ) has released an update.

Careteq Ltd. has announced the complete acquisition of Embedded Health Solutions Pty Ltd for $2.4 million, positioning the company to focus on medication management and clinical governance. Structured as a vendor-financed deal with quarterly instalments, the buyout is expected to bring profitable group-level outcomes and enhance service offerings. This strategic move is aimed at driving revenue growth and operational efficiencies within the health, aged, and home care sectors.

