CareNet Inc. Announces Share Consolidation and Delisting Plans

CareNet ( (JP:2150) ) has issued an update.

CareNet Inc. announced plans to consolidate shares, abolish share unit provisions, and amend its articles of incorporation, leading to its delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange by December 23, 2025. This move is part of a series of transactions aimed at making Curie 1 K.K. the sole shareholder, reflecting a strategic shift in ownership and potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the company’s market presence and operational focus.

CareNet Inc., established in 1996, operates in the medical information and pharmaceutical DX industry, providing educational content and a communication platform for doctors and medical professionals through its website ‘CareNet.com’. The company focuses on supporting medical professionals and shaping the future of medical care, primarily catering to pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions.

