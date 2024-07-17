Career Design Center Bolsters Shareholder Value

Career Design Center Co., Ltd. (JP:2410) has released an update.

Career Design Center Co., Ltd. has resolved to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing up to 400,000 of its own shares for a maximum of 732 million yen via the ToSTNeT-3 trading system, with the purchase price set at the July 17 closing price of 1,830 yen per share. The company also plans to cancel over 1.2 million treasury shares by the end of July 2024 to prevent share dilution. These moves demonstrate the company’s commitment to efficient capital utilization and a flexible capital strategy.

