Cardno Limited Plans ASX Delisting Amid Cost Concerns

Cardno (AU:CDD) has released an update.

Cardno Limited has announced plans to voluntarily delist from the Australian Securities Exchange, citing cost savings, low trading liquidity, and lack of capital requirements as key reasons. The delisting is contingent on shareholder approval, expected to be discussed at the upcoming annual general meeting. If approved, Cardno aims to implement the delisting by January 2025, aligning with its plans to efficiently wind up operations.

For further insights into AU:CDD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.