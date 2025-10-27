Cardiol Therapeutics Secures $11 Million to Advance Heart Disease Therapies

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cardiol Therapeutics ( (TSE:CRDL) ) has provided an update.

Cardiol Therapeutics announced on October 21, 2025, the successful completion of a private placement offering, raising US$11.4 million. This funding is intended to support operations into the third quarter of 2027 and advance the development of their novel heart failure drug, CRD-38. The proceeds will also fund the MAVERIC Phase III trial of CardiolRx™ for recurrent pericarditis and support ongoing partnership discussions for CRD-38. The ARCHER trial results, showing significant reduction in left ventricular mass, highlight the potential of Cardiol’s therapies to address unmet needs in heart failure treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CRDL) stock is a Buy with a C$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cardiol Therapeutics stock, see the TSE:CRDL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CRDL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CRDL is a Underperform.

Cardiol Therapeutics faces substantial financial challenges, primarily driven by ongoing losses and negative cash flow. The stock’s technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, and its valuation is constrained by a negative P/E ratio. However, promising clinical developments and strategic advancements in heart disease treatments provide some positive outlook, though these are not sufficient to offset the financial and technical concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CRDL stock, click here.

More about Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease. Their lead drug candidate, CardiolRx™, targets inflammasome pathway activation, which is crucial in the development of inflammation and fibrosis related to pericarditis, myocarditis, and heart failure.

YTD Price Performance: -15.74%

Average Trading Volume: 182,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$139M

See more data about CRDL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue