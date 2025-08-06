Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Promising Phase II Trial Results for CardiolRx™ in Acute Myocarditis

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Cardiol Therapeutics ( (TSE:CRDL) ) is now available.

Cardiol Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase II ARCHER trial, which investigated CardiolRx™ in patients with acute myocarditis. The trial demonstrated a notable improvement in left ventricular extracellular volume, supporting further clinical development of CardiolRx™ and CRD-38 for cardiomyopathies, heart failure, and myocarditis. These results provide a compelling clinical proof of concept and are consistent with previous findings from the MAvERIC trial. The ARCHER trial’s success reinforces the potential of pharmaceutically manufactured cannabidiol in treating inflammatory cardiac conditions, offering new insights and a strong rationale for advancing this novel therapeutic approach.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CRDL) stock is a Buy with a C$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cardiol Therapeutics stock, see the TSE:CRDL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CRDL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CRDL is a Underperform.

Cardiol Therapeutics faces substantial financial challenges, primarily driven by ongoing losses and negative cash flow. The stock’s technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, and its valuation is constrained by a negative P/E ratio. However, promising clinical developments and strategic advancements in heart disease treatments provide some positive outlook, though these are not sufficient to offset the financial and technical concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CRDL stock, click here.

More about Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease.

Average Trading Volume: 88,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$152.9M

For an in-depth examination of CRDL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue