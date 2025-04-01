Cardiol Therapeutics Advances Heart Disease Treatments with Promising Clinical Results

An announcement from Cardiol Therapeutics ( (TSE:CRDL) ) is now available.

Cardiol Therapeutics announced significant progress in its clinical programs for 2024, including positive results from the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study on CardiolRx™ for recurrent pericarditis, supporting the advancement to a Phase III trial. The company also completed patient enrollment in the Phase II ARCHER trial for acute myocarditis, with results expected in 2025. CardiolRx™ received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for pericarditis treatment, and the company remains financially stable with cash reserves to fund operations into 2026. These developments position Cardiol strongly in the heart disease treatment space, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by addressing significant unmet needs in pericarditis and myocarditis.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The company is primarily engaged in advancing treatments for conditions such as pericarditis and myocarditis, with a market focus on addressing unmet medical needs in these areas.

