Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Database Lock in ARCHER Trial for Acute Myocarditis

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cardiol Therapeutics ( (TSE:CRDL) ) has issued an update.

On July 22, 2025, Cardiol Therapeutics announced the database lock for its Phase II ARCHER trial, which evaluates CardiolRx™ in patients with acute myocarditis. This milestone allows for statistical analysis and unblinding, with topline results expected soon. The ARCHER trial is significant as there are no FDA-approved treatments for acute myocarditis, a serious heart condition. The results are anticipated to inform Cardiol’s broader strategy in heart disease treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CRDL) stock is a Buy with a C$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cardiol Therapeutics stock, see the TSE:CRDL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CRDL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CRDL is a Underperform.

Cardiol Therapeutics faces substantial financial challenges, primarily driven by ongoing losses and negative cash flow. The stock’s technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, and its valuation is constrained by a negative P/E ratio. However, promising clinical developments and strategic advancements in heart disease treatments provide some positive outlook, though these are not sufficient to offset the financial and technical concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CRDL stock, click here.

More about Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRx™, is in clinical development for heart disease treatment, with ongoing trials for recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. Cardiol is also developing CRD-38 for heart failure.

Average Trading Volume: 76,609

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$133.1M

For an in-depth examination of CRDL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue